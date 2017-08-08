Michelle Obama Comes Out From Hiding To Make Sick “Race-Bait” Announcement

Michelle and Barack Obama have increased the racial divide in this country with their race-baiting. That’s why Americans were frustrated this week when Hollywood director Ava DuVernay posted a melodramatic message about one of Michelle’s ancestors on Twitter.

“Become your ancestor’s wildest dream,” DuVernay wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of a memorial that pays tribute to one of Michelle’s ancestors, Melvinia Shields—a slave.

Become your ancestor's wildest dream. pic.twitter.com/4xvyBZauwY — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 5, 2017



“She was born a slave in South Carolina in 1844,” the inscription reads, according to the photo. “At age 6 she was brought to the nearby Shields farm in what is now Rex, Clayton County, Georgia. Her family would endure a five-generation journey that began in oppression and would lead her descendent to become first lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama. Theirs is a story of hope.”

What do you think about this post? Should we be turning our attention to the future instead of 150 years in the past?