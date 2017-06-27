Michelle Obama Comes Forward With Absolutely Infuriating Announcement – Look

On Sunday night, former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke out to congratulation Chance The Rapper as he accepted his BET Humanitarian Award.

“We are so incredibly proud of you, Chance,” Michelle said in a video message. “We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper and it has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways.”

It’s interesting that Michelle, who claims to be a warrior for women, is willing to turn a blind eye to the fact that Chance’s lyrics often degrade them.

“In addition to making some really amazing music, Chance has been taking that big bright spotlight that follows him around and shining it on our hometown of Chicago,” the former First Lady continued. “Chance is showing our young people that they matter, they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed.”

This is yet another attempt for the Obamas to keep their friends in Hollywood now that they don’t have a White House budget to throw parties for A-listers.