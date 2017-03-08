Michelle Obama Comes Back Into The Public Eye… Look What She’s Doing

Since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama has stayed pleasantly out of the public eye. That’s all about to change. Last week, she resurfaced for one of her first public appearances since leaving the role of First Lady.

Michelle reportedly made a surprise visit to Ballou STAY High School in Washington D.C. to speak with 14 students. She hugged each student when she entered the room and then spent two hours in a circle came in.

It didn’t take long for Michelle to post about her visit on social media in an effort to make herself relevant:

Always love visiting DC schools. Thank you for hosting me today @BallouSTAY. Stories of students #reachinghigher continue to inspire me. pic.twitter.com/MPbctWThRF — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 28, 2017

Reports indicate that the students were shocked when Michelle showed up. They were expecting s visit with D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson. In fact, the school’s principal didn’t know she was coming until an hour before her arrival.

The only plus side of Michelle’s return to the spotlight is that she told the students she does not intend to run for president herself. Now we just have to worry about her power-hungry husband.