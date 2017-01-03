Michelle Obama Called A ‘CHIMP’, Look What Happened Immediately After

According to recent reports, a high school teacher from Arkansas was just forced to resign after calling Michelle Obama a “chimp” on his private Facebook account.

Trent Bennett, a science teacher in Arkansas, was reportedly fired after referring to the First Lady as, “Michelle Obummer…America’s First Chimp.” When he received backlash for the statement, he responded, “Just good to see that nasty chimp and her spider monkey husband gone for good.”

MORE: The Malvern School District confirms they are investigating teacher, Trent Bennett's Facebook posts. pic.twitter.com/PNeoLWIQLA — Sarafina Brooks (@KATVSarafina) December 27, 2016

When the Malvern School District got wind of the post, they held an emergency meeting, voting 6-0 to accept his resignation. Bennett also sent a letter to media outlets apologizing for his “disrespectful and offensive” comments.

“I am aware of the impact this has had, and though I negate that I have ever conducted myself in a less than professional manner in regard to my students, I have resigned my teaching position at Malvern High School,” he wrote.

Bennett also deleted his social media pages in an effort to prevent any “further issues” in his career. Ultimately, he resigned after the NAACP called for students and parents to boycott sporting events until he was fired.

What do you think? Was Bennett just exercising his First Amendment rights or did he go too far?