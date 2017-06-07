Michelle Obama Is Back From Hiding… It’s Worse Than We Could Of Thought

Michelle Obama appeared once again this week to continue on her paid speaking tour, earning up to six figures a speech. The former First Lady was reportedly in Silicon Valley to join an open session of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference for a “fireside chat.”

“She’ll talk about empowering people from all walks of life,” the company’s CEO Tim Cook said. The company has become increasingly vocal about social and political issues under his leadership.

“Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it,” Cook said after President Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord last week. “I want to reassure you that today’s developments will have no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect the environment.”

We won’t be surprised if Michelle uses the opportunity to bash Trump and attempt to undermine his decisions as well.