Michelle Malkin Shuts Everyone Opposed To Ending DACA: “There Is No Such Thing As A Deserving Dreamer”

In a letter titled, “There is no such thing as a “deserving DREAMer,” Michelle Malkin shut everyone opposed to ending the DACA down. Take a look:

Malkin wonders when the DACA became “the Depression and Anxiety Cure for Amnesty-Seekers?” She proceeds to explain that Americans who have sacrificed their lives on the battlefield are still struggling to gain access to quality healthcare that they have earned and deserve. These soldiers are now in competition with a saturated playing field.

Michelle Malkin slams Nancy Pelosi for calling on House Republicans to help her “safeguard our young DREAMers from the senseless cruelty of deportation and shield families from separation and heartbreak.”

Malkin introduces Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son was shot by a gang member protected by Pelosi’s sanctuary in Los Angeles, California.

Shaw Sr. stated, “You want to talk about families being separated? Try spending your holidays talking to a grave!”

Michelle Malkin declares that all the DREAMers Act has done for this country is show how “cruel, racist, ignorant and ungrateful the rest of us are for not bowing down before the hallowed angel children of the Obama administration’s amnesty program.”

Again, she spoke the truth in an elegant way.

Are you sick and tired of the leftists using the “dreamers” for their political agenda?