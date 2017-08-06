Michael Moore Wants Very Wealthy Liberal Celeb To Run For President In 2020… She Would Be Awful

True to his ridiculous ways, liberal extremist Michael Moore has been urging one of his celebrity friends to run against Trump in the 2020 election. In a recent interview, Moore confessed he wanted Oprah Winfrey to run on the Democratic ticket.

Moore made the comment while giving the Democratic party advice on beating Trump in the next election.

“First of all, don’t go to the right,” Moore said. “You don’t need to convince Trump voters. We already have the majority. Let’s get the majority in these electoral college states.”

“On that note, you talked about celebrities and you have suggested that perhaps on the left they should run some big name celebrities,” Jedediah Bila said. “My question for you is though if they do that those celebrities once they get in office, they have to govern, they have to lead. Have we not seen that experience, whether it’s serious business experience or serious government experience, experience matters. Do you still feel the same way now that you have seen Trump?”

“Yes because the celebrities on our side, first of all, are smart!” Moore added. “Who wouldn’t vote for Tom Hanks for president of the United States? C’mon. Or Oprah, Oprah!”

“I’ll tell you who. Many Americans feel that those celebrities are out of touch,” Bila responded. “I’ll tell you a lot of people would say they don’t understand my needs.”

“Wrong. We’re on TV right now. Americans love celebrities!” He continued later, “We’re going to win with Oprah!”

