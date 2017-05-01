Michael Moore Says He Would Rather Have North Korea Bomb Us, Then Have Trump As Our President

In one of his most ludicrous comments to date, liberal nutjob Michael Moore implied he would rather have North Korea bomb us to death than support President Trump. Moore made his outrageous comment in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“When I read the news from North Korea there was another missile test that failed, we’ll be getting probably some official statements on that,” Hayes said. “I find myself genuinely rooting for [Trump] to handle the Korean situation well, I mean there’s all sorts of areas where I am, you are rooting for the man to be competent and effective.”

“I don’t know if I agree with that,” Moore pushed back.

“You’re not rooting for him to deal with North Korea well?” Hayes fired back.

“It’s like rooting for a six-year-old who suddenly swiped his dad’s car and figured out how to take it down the road,” Moore insisted. “I’m not rooting for the six-year-old to get on the highway and drive that car! I want the six-year-old off the highway, that’s essentially what we got. Just the implication of what you’re saying means that he could possibly find a sane way and a safe way to figure out how to deal with it.”

“I would like to avoid nuclear war and I’m fervently hoping that the president of the United States navigates us n a safe direction away from that,” Hayes maintained.

“Well, you got the wrong person,” Moore shot back.