Michael Moore Releases Terrifying Website To Instruct Hackers To Take Down Trump… This Is Treason

Michael Moore has promised to do anything in his power to bring down President Donald Trump—whether that’s a one-man Broadway show or disregarding the law entirely with a new version of WikiLeaks, encouraging hackers to find information on Trump that will help get him impeached.

He’s calling the new website ‘TrumpiLeaks.’

“I need one of you to help me,” Moore wrote in an article on the Huffington Post. “It might get dangerous. It may get us in trouble. But we’re running out of time. We must act. It’s our patriotic duty.”

“From the time you opened this letter to the time you get to the bottom of it, there’s a decent chance that our president will have violated the constitution, obstructed justice, lied to the American people, encouraged or supported acts of violence, or committed some horrible mistake that would’ve ended any other politician’s career (or sent you or I to jail). And just like all the times he’s done so in the past, he will get away with it,” writes Moore.

“Donald Trump thinks he’s above the law. He acts like he’s the above the law,” said Moore. “Today, I’m launching TrumpiLeaks, a site that will enable courageous whistleblowers to privately communicate with me and my team. Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny.”

