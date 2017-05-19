Michael Moore Pays The Price After Issuing Violent Threat Against Trump

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore recently announced that he is working on a documentary that he believes will end Donald Trump’s presidency.

According to The Blaze, the documentary is called “Fahrenheit 11/9” which is a reference to previous film as well as the date Trump officially beat Hillary Clinton in the election. On Tuesday, Producer Harvey Weinstein announced that he had acquired the rights to Moore’s upcoming documentary aimed at Trump.

“I’m making a movie to get us out of this mess,” Moore wrote on Facebook. “I’ve f***ing had it.”

Later, he released a statement saying that “filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is expected to be key in dissolving Trump’s ‘teflon’ shield and, in turn, his presidency.”

Moore acknowledged that Trump has managed to survived relentless attacks from liberals, but believes the film will be enough to destroy his political career for good.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” Moore said of Trump. “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”