Michael Moore Launches Insidious Plan To Bring Trump To His Knees, But There’s Only One Problem

Apparently liberal nutjob Michael Moore thinks that he can ‘bring down’ President Trump by putting on a Broadway show.

“Can a Broadway show bring down a sitting president?” he asked. It’s important to call out that this will be a one-man show, starring himself.

“It’s a humorous play about a country that’s just elected a madman—I mean, there’s really no other way to put it,” Moore said. “Can something like this unravel an unhinged man? I think that discombobulation might be our most effective path to undoing his presidency.”

He might sound like he’s joking, but make no mistake, Moore is serious. He calls the show “a piece of entertainment for people who like to think.”

“I think people will find themselves laughing one minute and wanting to go look for some pitchforks and torches next,” Moore said.