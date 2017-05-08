Michael Moore Just Did Something To Vets That Can Never Be Forgiven

For reasons we can’t quite wrap our minds around, filmmaker and left-wing extremist Michael Moore won multiple awards at the Academy Awards and the Cannes Film Festival for his “documentaries.”

Make no mistake—Moore has built his career on dividing Americans. His movies and books, which are filled with distortions, have netted tens of millions of dollars. This ‘success’ has only encouraged Moore to get more extreme. Recently, he went off the deep end and insulted our nation’s Vietnam War veterans.

“We lost the Vietnam War 42 yrs ago today,” he recently posted on Twitter. “Should be a nat’l holiday, a commitment to never make same mistake again.”

This statement comes from someone who has never served in the country in any capacity. Understandably, his comment outraged military veterans.

“Moore seems to make a living focusing on negative issues,” Vietnam War army veteran John Spencer said. “He should be ashamed to continue to castigate those who served. We won the ground war. North Vietnam focused on stirring the anti-war movement in the U.S. and turned public sentiment against it. The U.S. government failed to live up the agreements to continue support of South Vietnam, causing the deaths of many in South Vietnam.”