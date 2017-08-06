Michael Moore And Joy Behar Fight Together To End Electoral College Because It Supported Trump

In a recent appearance on The View, Michael Moore advocated for ending the electoral college because it helped President Trump win. Of course, Democrats can’t seem to acknowledge that the Electoral College was designed to give people in less populous regions a voice in the election.

“Like you pointed out in your show last night, the electoral college is something the Democrats have not been able to get,” said Behar. “It’s the second time in 16 years, the first with Gore, that we win and then we lose. How does this happen? You know?” said Moore. “They steal it, that’s why,” Behar yelled. They are like a happily married couple.

“The Democrats have won the popular vote in six of the last seven presidential elections. The Republicans have only won the popular vote once since 1988. The country we live in actually agrees with the Democrats on the issues: women should be paid the same as men, there is climate change, there should be a minimum wage, basic things,” Moore said.

“That’s the good news of the country we live in. But we have this archaic thing that’s got to go, the Electoral College,” said Moore.

“They are never going to get it go because it helps them,” Behar said.

“I mean it’s hard to say this, but he did outsmart us. He was smart enough to go to Detroit… he was smart enough to figure out how to convince 53 percent of white women to vote for him after the Billy Bush,” Moore added.