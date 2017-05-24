Michael Moore Goes Crazy, Vows to Take Down Trump At Whatever Costs ‘No One In Power Will Be Spared!’

Michael Moore has been on a personal mission to “take down” President Trump. But his attempts only seem to be getting more insane. Recently, he announced a one-man Broadway show he is creating to make a statement.

“Can a Broadway show take down a sitting President?” Moore asked. And though the answer to that question is obviously no, Moore went on to announce a documentary about Trump called ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ anyways. The date is a reference to his previous film, Fahrenheit 9/11, and also to the day after Trump was elected.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie,” said Moore in a statement.

But Moore is not stopping there. He’s apparently also working on a TV show on TNT about Trump.

“I am coming at him with everything I got and on all fronts. Today, Turner announced I am being given a half-hour weekly TV series beginning in the fall!” said Moore.

“MICHAEL MOORE LIVE FROM THE APOCALYPSE will be in prime time on TNT. I’ve been given free reign and wide latitude to use any means of political satire to go at the heart of what is wrong these days and fix it. I can’t wait to be back on weekly television! And the sooner the better,” he concluded.