Mexico Submits… Make Major Announcement About Trump’s Wall

Throughout Donald Trump’s campaign, liberals acted as if the President-elect would bring about the end of the world. One of their top doomsday theories was that Trump would damage our relationship with Mexico. That is already turning out to be completely false.

Last week, Mexico’s new foreign relations secretary Luis Videgaray said, “his country isn’t just willing to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, it wants to start talks as soon as possible.”

“He (also) said Mexico is willing to negotiate over Trump’s plan to build a border wall,” the Associated Press added of Videgaray.

The same day Videgaray was selected to serve as foreign relations secretary, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto went on television to stress the important of negotiations.

“With the change of government in the United States on 20 January, the instructions for secretary Videgaray is (sic) to accelerate dialogue and contacts so that from the first day the bases for building a constructive work relationship can be established,” he said.

On top of all that, Washington Post reporter Robert Costa said Videgaray is expected to play a major role in helping Trump build the wall.

“The way Trump team are talking about wall behind the scenes: we can work w/Luis Videgaray, force Congress to get the project started,” Costa tweeted last Friday.

Of course, negotiations will not be easy. But liberals were clearly mistaken in claiming Mexico would be unwilling to cooperate.