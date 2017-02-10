They Messed With The Wrong First Daughter, Papa Bear Trump Slams Nordstrom For Attack On Ivanka

After audio footage of Donald Trump was leaked during his campaign, liberals began pressuring businesses to drop any product that has anything to do with Donald Trump. For months, they have been boycotting clothing stores that carry Ivanka Trump’s brand. One of the more famous campaigns behind the push is #GrabYourWallet.

“The #GrabYourWallet boycott began October 11, 2016 in the wake of the Trump Tapes when a brand strategist and a grandmother simultaneously realized they could no longer in good conscience shop at retailers that do business with the Trump family,” #GrabYourWallet wrote. “Never having met, Shannon Coulter and Sue Stencio joined forces and announced on Twitter they’d be boycotting any retailer that carried Trump products, with the goal of motivating those companies on the list to stop doing business with the Trump family.”

While Nordstrom initially refused to drop the brand, they recently announced they would no longer be carrying Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, citing declining sales.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” Nordstrom said in a statement. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

Trump quickly took to twitter to defend his daughter’s business.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person—always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” he tweeted.

For a short time after the tweet, Nordstrom’s stock dropped 7%.