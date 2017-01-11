Meryl Streep’s Little Golden Globes Rant Just Cost Her Everything

On Sunday, the nation watched in disgust as Meryl Streep used her award for lifetime achievement in acting to disrespect our nation’s future president. Instead of thanking all of those who helped her along the way, she used her moment in the spotlight to deliver a politically charged and error-ridden speech to her liberal peers.

She probably didn’t expect a strong woman like Kellyanne Conway to call her out on her many false claims. In an interview earlier this week, Conway had a scathing comment for Streep.

Thank goodness for women like Conway, who aren’t afraid to call it like she sees it. The liberal extremists in the audience on Sunday may have been impressed with Streep’s speech, but the majority of America was outraged.