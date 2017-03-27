Meryl Streep Pays Big For Trashing Trump… It’s All Coming Crashing Down For Her

At the beginning of the year, Hollywood star Meryl Streep made headlines for bashing Donald Trump during her speech at the Golden Globes. Now, Streep’s public political attack on the president is coming back to haunt her.

New reports indicate that Streep lost a major motion picture role because she was seen as being “too political.” Producers opted to go with actress Glenn Close instead—a less controversial choice.

The movie is about Hillary Clinton and her life. Close, a legendary actress in her own right, will be playing the former first lady and presidential candidate.

“Glenn and Meryl [Streep]’s names were both mentioned a lot but after Meryl got so political at the Golden Globes, producers thought it might be better to go with Close,” a source confirmed.

What do you think? Did Streep get what she deserved?