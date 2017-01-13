Meryl Streep Just Swallowed Her Words About Trump

On Sunday night, Hollywood star Meryl Streep used her lifetime achievement award acceptance speech as an opportunity to shamelessly bash Donald Trump and his supporters. Now, this act of disrespect is coming back to bite her in a major way.

Streep received immediate backlash from outraged Americans on social media—but she probably didn’t expect proud conservative Mike Rowe to give her a piece of his mind. Check out the epic story he told below of a girl he once dated who made him go see the movie Heartburn instead of Aliens in 1986.

So, instead of watching Sigourney Weaver sashay around a spaceship in tiny underpants, fighting aliens that popped out of her crew mates abdomens, I watched Meryl Streep pretend to fall in love with Jack Nicholson, in what was quite possibly the worst performance of her career, showcased in a truly dreadful film that lived up to its title in every way imaginable.

Seriously Sarah, it was God-awful. And afterwards, we got into an argument at Bennigan’s and broke up during the appetizer. All in all, one of the worst dates I’ve ever had, thanks in part to a truly unconvincing performance by Meryl Streep.

But I’d happily sit through it again before watching a repeat of The Golden Globes.

Amazing, Mr. Rowe! Here is Streep’s now-infamous speech, in case you missed it: