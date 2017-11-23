“All Men Are Potentiel Monsters” Claims This Insane New York Times Reporter, WaPo Writer Adds Her Touch…

On top of the mountains of sexual allegation assaults that have been occurring lately, tweets like this one by Farhad Manjoo really set the internet off. This tweet saying that all women should reguard men are monster now because of basically a few bas apples got over 25,000 “likes” but the real story comes from Monica Hesse, who took that tweet and ran with it.

I am at the point where i seriously, sincerely wonder how all women don't regard all men as monsters to be constantly feared. the real world turns out to be a legit horror movie that I inhabited and knew nothing about. — Farhad Manjoo (feat. Drake) (@fmanjoo) November 20, 2017

Surprise! The answer is that we do, and we must, regard all men as potential monsters to be feared. That's why we cross to the other side of the street at night, and why we sometimes obey when men say "Smile, honey!" We are always aware the alternative could be death. https://t.co/hvgT7c5GBa — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) November 20, 2017

So because a few men in positions of power abused that power and sexually harassed women, all men are pigs and are monsters? That seems fair. So based on this logic is it ok to assume that all muslims are terrorists because some muslims are radical and are actually terrorists? Is it fair to assume that all black men are criminals because statistically they are at higher rates? It’s not, and we don’t make those assumptions, but according to Monica Hesse, that line of reasoning is acceptable.

Needless to say the internet was not happy with her theory.

BTW, people who speak this way after Islamic terrorist attacks are called bigots. People who've been mugged and worry when they see people who look like they're in a gang are racist. But it's cool to go #YesAllMen https://t.co/3PWK4zN4hK — Crazee™giving (@Crazizzle) November 22, 2017

It makes me insanely angry to read comments like this. Men are not all monsters and women do *not* need to fear an entire gender. It’s unacceptable to encourage fear in people who have experienced abuse who are probably fighting fear every day. You’re not helping. — Francesca Sutton (@FrancescaWink) November 21, 2017

You're either incredibly paranoid or you've surrounded yourself with the absolute worst men on the planet https://t.co/YV3yLZJBEB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 21, 2017

Being a feminist must be a terrible, hellish daily experience. I was actually raped and do not live with this kind of fear or paranoia. https://t.co/NdrXQj3okU — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 21, 2017

This is why innocent men continue to get chastised. Ignorant messages such as these that portray us all as "monsters" https://t.co/q7I35ecAiU — Tim (@Timerican) November 21, 2017

Surprise! I don't cross the street if I see a guy, if a guy tells me to smile, i walk past. I do not fear them. They are humans just like you. That's the exact same as saying "all pitbulls are aggressive." No. A handful are a bad bunch, just like a small group of males are. https://t.co/rCWiZODFiC — ThatOneGirl (@ThatOneGirlYT) November 21, 2017

NO, that is not the answer. You can always be wary of strangers ( I am and I am male and I have crossed the street at night to avoid suspicious people ) but deciding that 1/2 of the population wants to hurt or kill you is untrue and unproductive. https://t.co/7H0yXMiHPN — Joe Reilly (@JosephGReilly62) November 21, 2017