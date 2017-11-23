“All Men Are Potentiel Monsters” Claims This Insane New York Times Reporter, WaPo Writer Adds Her Touch…

NEWS

by Kevin ago0

On top of the mountains of sexual allegation assaults that have been occurring lately, tweets like this one by Farhad Manjoo really set the internet off. This tweet saying that all women should reguard men are monster now because of basically a few bas apples got over 25,000 “likes” but the real story comes from Monica Hesse, who took that tweet and ran with it.

 

 

 

 

 

So because a few men in positions of power abused that power and sexually harassed women, all men are pigs and are monsters? That seems fair. So based on this logic is it ok to assume that all muslims are terrorists because some muslims are radical and are actually terrorists? Is it fair to assume that all black men are criminals because statistically they are at higher rates? It’s not, and we don’t make those assumptions, but according to Monica Hesse, that line of reasoning is acceptable.

Needless to say the internet was not happy with her theory.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related posts