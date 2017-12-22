Memphis Sells Parks To Private Entity, Their First Action Is A Disgrace To America
by ago0
Two Confederate statues were removed from public parks in Memphis, Tennessee late Wednesday after the city decided to sell the parks and their statues to a private entities.
The City Council voted unanimously earlier in the day to sell both Health Sciences and Fourth Bluff Parks where the Confederate statues were located.
Moments ago, I signed the ordinance that completed our sale of the parks. pic.twitter.com/LZH00Pa6cv
— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) December 21, 2017
Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed on Twitter that both Health Sciences and Fourth Bluff Parks “have been sold. Operations on those sites tonight are being conducted by a private entity and are compliant with state law.”
The other statue, of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, was located at Fourth Bluff Park.
Council member Janis Fullilove told the newspaper it was a “crazy, crazy, crazy night.”
“It’s really going down in history that this is the night they are going to take the statues down,” Fullilove said. “It’s a historic moment.”
Police taped off the area as the statue was pulled from its marble resting place and placed into flatbed truck to be driven off to an undisclosed location.
Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen said in a statement that he commends the city “for finding a way to legally remove statues from an era that is not representative of Memphis today & have remained an affront to most of the citizens of Memphis.”
The City of Memphis just removed two priceless pieces of history from public parks to do god knows what with them. The people of Memphis deserve to have their history displayed, good or bad, it is a apart of the region and the people who live there. We can’t change history, so don’t try to hide it.