Memphis Sells Parks To Private Entity, Their First Action Is A Disgrace To America

Two Confederate statues were removed from public parks in Memphis, Tennessee late Wednesday after the city decided to sell the parks and their statues to a private entities.

The City Council voted unanimously earlier in the day to sell both Health Sciences and Fourth Bluff Parks where the Confederate statues were located.

Moments ago, I signed the ordinance that completed our sale of the parks. pic.twitter.com/LZH00Pa6cv — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) December 21, 2017

Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed on Twitter that both Health Sciences and Fourth Bluff Parks “have been sold. Operations on those sites tonight are being conducted by a private entity and are compliant with state law.”

Within minutes of the vote Wednesday night that concluded the sale of the parks, a heavy police presence was seen in the Health Sciences Park — where a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate Army general, is located.