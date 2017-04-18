Melania Trump Does It Again… She Will Go Down In History

On Sunday, the entire Trump family attended Easter church services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea—the same

church where Donald and Melania were married years ago. Both Tiffany and Barron attended the service, as did Melania’s

parents.

Once again, Melania stole the show with her style and grace. The First Lady wished Americans a “Happy Easter!” on Twitter,

posting a photograph wearing a stunning white dress.

This was an elegant response, given that just the day before hundreds of people marched from West Palm Beach toward Mar-a-

Lago, demanding that the president release his tax returns to the public.

“I did what was an almost impossible thing to do for a Republican- easily won the Electoral College!” Trump tweeted on Saturday

night. “Now Tax Returns are brought up again?”

“Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday,” he added. “The election is over!”

