Melania Trump Does The Unthinkable In Front Of Saudi King… Watch What Happens [VIDEO]

On Saturday, Melania Trump made a major statement by choosing not to wear a headscarf.

Melania has reportedly not been “ordered” to dress conservatively. When asked if Melania would be following a dress-code, one Saudi official said Riyadh, “usually doesn’t demand” a specific dress-code.

“We welcome any style in clothing,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir told reporters.

The presidential couple spent two days in Saudi Arabia, where they had dinner with the Saudi royal family. They also attended a royal banquet, held bilateral meetings with the Saudi king, the crown prince, and the deputy crown prince.

“He will meet and have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries, where he will deliver an inspiring yet direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and his hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam to dominate the world,” US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said before the important visit.