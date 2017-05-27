Melania Trump Does It Again, Speaks Outrage Liberals Go Crazy During Her Trip Overseas

On Wednesday, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman confirmed that she is Catholic, making her the first Catholic First Lady since Jackie Kennedy. Of course, liberals took this proclamation of faith and evidence that the Trumps give ‘favoritism’ to Christianity over other faiths.

Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham made the announcement shortly after the First Lady had Pope Francis bless here rosary for her while meeting him at the Vatican. It is clear that the experience meant a lot to her.

Today's visit with His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex is one I'll never forget. I was humbled by the honor. Blessings to all. pic.twitter.com/NiomkFQqJb — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

While she was in Vatican City, she spent time at the Bambino Gesu Hospital and laid flowers at the feet of the statue of the Madonna. She also prayed at the hospital chapel and visited a young Greek boy who was awaiting a donor heart.

Just one day after the meeting, her prayers for him were answered.