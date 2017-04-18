Melania Trump Seizes Massive Victory… She Doesn’t Need Want Or Need Donald’s Help For This

This week, First Lady Melania Trump celebrated both a legal and moral victory over The Daily Mail. The publication apologized and agreed to pay $2.9 million in damages to settle a libel lawsuit Melania had filed over a story claiming she had worked as a paid escort during her early modeling days.

The lawsuit originally sought punitive damages of at least $150 million. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Daily Mail will ultimately pay Melania $2.9 million. In addition, the publication retracted the story in question and issued an apology acknowledging it was false.

Their statement is below:

The Daily Mail newspaper and the Mail Online/DailyMail.com website published an article on 20th August 2016 about Melania Trump which questioned the nature of her work as a professional model, and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modelling. The article also claimed that Mr and Mrs Trump may have met three years before they actually met, and ‘staged’ their actual meeting as a ‘ruse’.

We accept that these allegations about Mrs Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologise to Mrs. Trump for any distress that our publication caused her. To settle Mrs Trump’s two lawsuits against us, we have agreed to pay her damages and costs. The original story was published in August of last year with the headline, “Racy photos and troubling questions about his wife’s past could derail Trump.”The defamatory article included old nude modeling photos of Melania. Shortly after it was published, Melania sent the Daily Mail cease-and-desist letters.

“People don’t really know me. I’m very strong, I’m very confident,” Melania said in an interview about her detractors. “I can handle everything. Don’t feel sorry for me.”