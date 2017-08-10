Melania Trump Resurfaces And Makes A Chilling Announcement

After a lengthy absence from the public eye, Melania Trump resurfaced this week. Until yesterday, neither she nor Barron had been photographed since July 25.

According to reports, Melania reportedly needed a break after an intense few months as First Lady. Freedom Daily reports that Melania is still getting used to life in the White House, and felt both she and Barron could use some down time before he begins fifth grade.

For weeks, liberals have been spreading rumors that Melania and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump are not getting along—alleging that Melania is tired of competing with Ivanka and is handing over her First Lady duties to her. Melania shut down those rumors on Tuesday when she took to Twitter to talk about the destructive power of opioids.

“Opioids are destroying our youth/people,” Melania wrote. “Mtg w @POTUS & SecPriceMD today to give my support to #STOPDRUGADDICTION.”

Now, many are speculating Melania could be ramping up to launch a war on drugs, following the footsteps of Nancy Reagan.