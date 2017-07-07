Melania Trump Put’s Michelle Obama In Her Place After She Steps Out Of Line [WATCH]

Barack and Michelle Obama have gone completely silent on their social media accounts while traveling internationally. They former presidential couple didn’t even bother to acknowledge Independence Day—a day that all Americans should recognize with pride and patriotism.

In stark contrast, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the occasion with members of the military and their families.

.@POTUS & I were honored to host members of military & families for a picnic at the @whitehouse this evening. #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/40XI2iuFzM — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2017

Thank you to the @USNavy Country Current & @USArmy Down Range bands for performing at tonight's picnic to honor the military. #Happy4th pic.twitter.com/hUjAlPUPrG — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 5, 2017

The First Lady stood out as elegant, poised, graceful, and respectful of those who have served to protect our country’s many freedoms.

Melania is a remarkable First Lady. Do you agree?