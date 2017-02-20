Melania Trump Just Did Something Unbelievable At Trump Rally… Liberals Are FURIOUS!

This weekend, President Donald Trump got back on the campaign trail to attend a rally in Melbourne, Fla. He announced the campaign-style event on his website earlier this week and later tweeted about the rally.

Melania Trump began the event by reciting the Lord’s Prayer and reminding Americans that Trump is doing everything in his power to make America safe again. She also promised to always be honest and truthful, even in the face of opposition.

“I’m committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart, which will have impact on women and children all around the world,” Melania began, before turning the attention to her husband. “My husband is creating a country of great safety and prosperity.”

Melania then turned the stage over to the president.

