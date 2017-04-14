Melania Trump Just Did It Again… Libs Are Furious

At the beginning of this month, the White House revealed First Lady Melania Trump’s official portrait. Many praised Melania for her poise and grace in the photo.

In a Boston Globe piece, local portrait photographer Ryuji Suzuki explained that Melania Trump had probably defaulted to “fashion” posing from her modeling days:

There are different opinions about people crossing their arms in portraits. If you do it right, you might add a powerful impression, but it often gives you distance. If you want to be friendly and approachable you probably wouldn’t pose like this.

She is looking at the distance, which is very typical for fashion photography, [y]ou are not necessarily there to make a direct connection with the audience, but you are there for creating the whole image.”

Of course, a number of official White House portraits also feature crossed arms.

What do you think of Melania’s portrait?