Melania Trump Just Caught Doing Something Michelle Would Never Do

First Lady Melania Trump hosted the Japanese First Lady in Florida this weekend, in her first official outing with a foreign dignitary.

The First Lady and Mrs. Akie Abe visited the Morikami Museum and Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida. The trip was unlike anything we’ve seen from Michelle Obama and demonstrates what we can expect to see from Melania in the future.

Though she will reside in New York until Barron finishes school, she intends to fulfill her duties as First Lady with elegance and grace.