What They Are Doing To Melania Trump Is Horrible…

Liberals have targeted Donald Trump for the comments he has made about women in the past, presenting themselves as ultra-feminists who believe all women deserve respect. It’s interesting, then, that they continue to attack Melania Trump for her clothing choices and dressing too ‘promiscuously.’

In January, Melania made an appearance with her husband in a gorgeous black dress designed by Italian fashion designer Stefano Gabbana. He was so proud of how the First Lady looked in his design, he posted a photograph of Melania wearing the dress on his Instagram account, labeling her a “#DGWoman.”

It was only a matter of seconds before liberals started attacking her.

“@stefanogabbana one of the ‘cheapest’ taste fashion brand well deserves this ‘low class’ couple,” one user wrote.

“@stefanogabbanno maybe your design will get better after you attend a round of Mike Pence’s conversion therapy. Why you dress Hitler’s wife?” another added.

Gabbana was shocked at the rage-ridden comments dominating his page. Finally, he was compelled to respond.

“How many stupid and ignorant people r on instagram!!!!” he wrote in English. “Please if you don’t like my post unfollow me…thank you.”

What do you think? Does Melania Trump deserve our respect?