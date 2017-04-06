Melania Trump Get’s Very Tragic News… Please Send Your Prayers

If bitter liberals could finally get over Hillary Clinton’s loss, they would see that Melania Trump is an inspiration—an immigrant who rose from nothing to become our First Lady in a heroic rags-to-riches story. Instead, she has been vilified by the mainstream media simply for supporting her husband.

According to the UK Independent, more than 500,000 people have signed a petition demanding that Melania either moves into the White House or pay for her own security costs in New York City. Melania has been living in Trump Tower with her son Barron so that he can finish fourth grade. She plans to relocate to the White House in June.

“The US taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, located in New York City,” the petition reads. “As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut from being funded.”

The petition has surpassed its goal for signatures and has been sent to the U.S. Senate.

“Every first lady has lived in the White House,” on petition signer noted. “We pay enough for Trump’s golf trips.”

It’s interesting that these petitioners were silent when the Obamas were using taxpayers to fund their lavish vacations—but sadly, that’s hypocrisy we’ve come to expect.