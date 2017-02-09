Melania Trump Drops Bombshell, Puts Michelle Obama To Shame… She Would Never Do This

In her many public appearances so far, Melania Trump has proven herself to be an elegant and graceful first lady—with an impeccable style. It’s welcome news, then, that she has hired a privately renowned decorator to help make the White House feel more like home for the Trumps.

Though she might be spending her weekdays in New York, Melania is working hard to improve the White House with interior designer Tham Kannalikham.

“Mrs. Trump has a deep appreciation for the historical aspects of the White House and with Tham’s traditional design and expertise, they are focusing on a seamless integration of elegance and comfort into where the President, the First Lady, and [their son] Barron will be spending their family time and calling their home,” Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the First Lady, said in a statement.

What do you think? Are you proud to have Melania as a First Lady?