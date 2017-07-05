Melania Trump Crushes Mika Brzenzinski For Attacking Barron, She Just Crossed The Line

Over the weekend, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski decided to bring 11-year-old Barron Trump into her feud with the Trump family. It didn’t take long for Melania to let her known she had made a huge mistake.

In a recent segment of “Morning Joe,” Brzezinski questioned the mental stability of the president. Later, she expanded her criticism to the entire first family, targeting Melania before moving on to Barron.

Brzezinski claimed Melania has “the worst job in the country,” arguing that Barron is the only reason she is remaining the first lady.

“I know Melania. I haven’t talked to her in months, but if my gut is right, I don’t think she’s going to put up with it much longer,” Brzezinski said. “I know nothing. That’s just my instinct, and I go with my gut, and my gut’s always right. I’m just telling you, Melania’s got the worst job in the country, and I don’t think she wants to do it a lot longer. I think she will do it for as long as she has to for her son, and that’s it.”

Melania responded to the accusation in a statement, arguing that Brzezinski does not “know” her and was simply using the first family to further her “own agenda.”

“It is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don’t know me,” the First Lady said.

What do you think? Is it completely inappropriate for Brzezinski to bring a child into the discussion?