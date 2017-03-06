Melania Trump Was Clueless That Cameras Were On, What They Captured… No One Expected [WATCH]

As First Lady, Michelle Obama was too focused on taking vacations to take her responsibilities seriously. Just weeks into her role, Melania Trump is showing America what a real First Lady should act like. On Thursday morning, she dropped everything to visit a New York City hospital to read to sick children for “Read Across America Day.”

Melania reportedly read the book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss, claiming it is one of her favorite books.

“I came to encourage you to read—and to think about what you want to achieve in life,” Melania said to the group of children. She also spoke with their parents.

This comes just days after Melania visited the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. It is clear that she is prioritizing our nation’s children during her time as First Lady—in a much more powerful way than switching up their lunch menu.