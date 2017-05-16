Melania Trump Does It Again… This Is As Classy As It Gets

On Friday, Melania Trump did something incredible for Mother’s Day that confirms exactly what

kind of First Lady she intends to be.

According to Breitbart, Melania hosted military families at the White House with her husband to

celebrate the holiday.

“We want to thank you,” President Trump said. “Believe me, we want to thank you. To all of the

military families here today, thank you for your daily service to your families, and equally as

important, to our great, great nation. And we have a great nation, and it’s getting stronger every

day.”

Then, Melania delivered this heartfelt speech:

I’m honored by your presence, especially as we celebrate National Military Appreciation Month

and Mother’s Day on Sunday.

As everyone in this room knows, mother is a title that claims your heart and changes your life

forever. In fact, it has been said that having a child means allowing your heart to walk around

outside of your body. For the mothers of someone who has or is serving our country, this must

be especially true. As you all know, I, too, am a mother.

However, I have no idea what kind of different challenges each of you must face as the parent

of a soldier. And while you stand with many other parents, so strong and so proud, I am sure

that you sometimes march on this journey alone. While your sons and daughters are away

serving so selflessly, having a community share even some of that burden must make all the

difference in the world.

I want to know – I want you to know, you’re among that community today and we are all so

proud to be part of it with you. I also want to say thank you for all that you do, for your

selflessness and for your own sacrifice on behalf of our country.

Let today’s celebration with this community of strong and selfless moms be a first step in building the relationships and – and in

your knowing that my husband and I, along with the vice president and Mrs. Pence and

everyone here at the White House, hold you close in our hearts and thoughts each and every

day.

In honor of our bravest, we have the United States Army…and members of the Marine band

performing for us today. Enjoy it. They are incredible.

In closing, I want to say God bless our troops and the courageous men and women who are

also your sons and daughters and God bless you, dear mothers, for all that you sacrifice so that

your children may keep this country safe. Have a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.

God bless you and may God bless the United States of America