Melania Trump Does It Again… This Is As Classy As It Gets
On Friday, Melania Trump did something incredible for Mother’s Day that confirms exactly what
kind of First Lady she intends to be.
According to Breitbart, Melania hosted military families at the White House with her husband to
celebrate the holiday.
“We want to thank you,” President Trump said. “Believe me, we want to thank you. To all of the
military families here today, thank you for your daily service to your families, and equally as
important, to our great, great nation. And we have a great nation, and it’s getting stronger every
day.”
Then, Melania delivered this heartfelt speech:
I’m honored by your presence, especially as we celebrate National Military Appreciation Month
and Mother’s Day on Sunday.
As everyone in this room knows, mother is a title that claims your heart and changes your life
forever. In fact, it has been said that having a child means allowing your heart to walk around
outside of your body. For the mothers of someone who has or is serving our country, this must
be especially true. As you all know, I, too, am a mother.
However, I have no idea what kind of different challenges each of you must face as the parent
of a soldier. And while you stand with many other parents, so strong and so proud, I am sure
that you sometimes march on this journey alone. While your sons and daughters are away
serving so selflessly, having a community share even some of that burden must make all the
difference in the world.
I want to know – I want you to know, you’re among that community today and we are all so
proud to be part of it with you. I also want to say thank you for all that you do, for your
selflessness and for your own sacrifice on behalf of our country.
Let today’s celebration with this community of strong and selfless moms be a first step in building the relationships and – and in
your knowing that my husband and I, along with the vice president and Mrs. Pence and
everyone here at the White House, hold you close in our hearts and thoughts each and every
day.
In honor of our bravest, we have the United States Army…and members of the Marine band
performing for us today. Enjoy it. They are incredible.
In closing, I want to say God bless our troops and the courageous men and women who are
also your sons and daughters and God bless you, dear mothers, for all that you sacrifice so that
your children may keep this country safe. Have a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.
God bless you and may God bless the United States of America