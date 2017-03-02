Melania Trump Caught Doing This During Donald’s Speech To Congress… Here’s The Truth

Earlier this week, Donald Trump delivered his first speech to Congress as President of the United States. The highly-anticipated event was a tremendous success, with many arguing it was the best address Trump has given to date.

Perhaps equally impressive was Melania Trump, who stole the show with her grace and elegance. Melania appeared wearing a tailored Michael Kors black suit, pulled together with a wide black belt.

The First Lady received a standing ovation when she arrived at the venue to watch her husband speak. She took a seat next to her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Kushner. The Trump family was alongside special guests Megan Crowley, Jamiel Shaw Sr., Denisha Merriweather, Maureen Scalia, and Carryn Owens.

