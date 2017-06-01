Melania Trump Breaks The Internet After Destroying Kathy Griffin

On Tuesday, liberal comedian Kathy Griffin outraged Americans everywhere by releasing a series of photos showing her holding the bloodied severed head of Donald Trump. Now, First Lady Melania Trump has broken her silence on the harrowing scandal.

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” Melania said in her statement. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

Melania’s statement comes after a source close to the Trumps said that Barron panicked at the sight of his beheaded father and screamed for his mother.

“He’s 11. He doesn’t know who Kathy Griffin is and the head she was holding resembled his dad,” the source said.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” President Trump added on twitter. “My children, especially by 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

