Melania Trump Backhands Michelle Obama Classiest Move Yet

There is no question that Melania Trump is unlike any first lady that has come before her. Her move to the White House was delayed several months because she wanted to let her son Barron finish out the school year. Some called her decision disgraceful, and others praised her for being a devoted mother. Regardless of their opinions, Melania and Barron will officially be moving into the White House in June.

Melania’s office is staffed by four people—a shockingly small number when compared with Michelle’s 24. But the small staff is in-line with Trump’s overstaffing in government and his efforts to reduce costs. Though she may hire a few more once she’s at the White House full-time, she appears to be content with the choices she’s made so far. Today, her team includes Lindsay Reynolds, Anna Christina “Rickie” Niceta Llyod, Stephanie Grisham, and Stephanie Winston Wolkoof.

Melania and Ivanka Trump are expected to work closely together on the tasks that would normally fall squarely with the First Lady. This is the first time the daughter of a president will be working closely with his wife.

Compared to other first ladies, Melania has kept a relatively low-profile. Where she stands on major issues still remains a bit of a mystery—and one America is eager to uncover.