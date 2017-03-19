Melania Trump Announces Where She Is Going To Live… This Is Huge

First Lady Melania Trump faced immense criticism for her decision to stay in New York with her 10-year-old son Barron Trump so that he could finish his schooling. Now, reports reveal that Melania and Barron will be permanently moving to the White House in June once he wraps up the school year.

“They are absolutely moving after the school year,” a source close to the family told TMZ.

The report also claims that Barron’s new school in Washington, D.C. has already been chosen, and Melania’s residential quarters are being prepared.

Last month, Donald Trump was asked whether he was lonely not having his wife in the White House.

“No, because I end up working longer. And that’s OK,” he responded.

Regardless, Trump and the rest of America are thrilled to have the entire First Family in the White House.