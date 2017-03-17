Melania Just Received Something Michelle Obama Never Got, This Is Incredible

Donald Trump’s presidency has been taking a toll on the Trump family ever since he first hit the campaign trail. Liberals have individually targeted all of his children, including his 10-year-old son Barron. We can’t imagine the impact this has had on loving mother Melania. That’s why we are thrilled that she has just been granted an honor that has never been given to a First Lady before.

According to reports, winemakers in Slovenia, have just honored her by crafting a new red wine to celebrate her new role as the wife of America’s President. The wine is called “First Lady.” Its first production sold out in just three days, Decanter magazine reports.

“It’s not a strong wine, it’s gentle like Melania,” Rok Petancic, steward of the castle where the wine originates commented. “I think this is one of the best ways we can promote our winemakers, our tourism, and Blaufränkisch as a variety.”

Vitner Lojze Kerin, who produces the wine, says it retails for around $30 per bottle. It has already become a hot commodity in America.

“You’ve got people who are buying the wine just to have something to talk about,” Mike Mackie, who owns the Wine Cabinet in Reston, Virginia, commented. “Some are buying the wine just as a joke on somebody else who didn’t vote for Trump. And then you’ve got people who’ve once they’ve tried the wine, realize it’s a well-made wine. So you’ve got quite a bit of demand.”

What do you think? Are you proud to have a Melania as a first lady?