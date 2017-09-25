Mel Brooks Claims We Are Stupidly Killing Comedy With Political Correctness

Mel Brooks is a comedy legend. He has created such movies and shows as “Spaceballs,” “The Twelve Chairs,” “Silent Movie,” “History of the World, Part I,” “High Anxiety,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” even the series “Get Smart.” His political incorrectness in “Blazing Saddles,” “The Producers,” and “Young Frankenstein” is epic, however, the time that we live in is making it nearly impossible for him to produce the kind of material that he loves.

On BBC Radio 4’s Today program, the comedian stated, “We have become stupidly politically correct, which is the death of comedy. It’s not good for comedy. Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks. Comedy is the lecherous little elf whispering in the king’s ear, always telling the truth about human behavior.”

When asked what topics he deemed off limits, Brooks responded that he “personally would never touch gas chambers or the death of children or Jews at the hands of the Nazis. Everything else is OK.”

It is hard to be in entertainment now a days because you never know what someone will find offensive. In the interview with BBC, Brooks expressed that in today’s world the western satire “Blazing Saddles” produced in 1974 would not be acceptable due to the current political atmosphere. However, the comedian explained that it was the racism portrayed in this movie that gave it cultural significance. Brooks stated, “Without that the movie would not have had nearly the significance, the force, the dynamism and the stakes that were contained in it.”

Comedy is going to be destroyed now thanks to political correctness and the easily offended liberal whiners.

Can we laugh about anything anymore without hurting anyone’s feelings?