Megyn Kelly’s World Comes Crashing Down, She Made The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life

Megyn Kelly thought she was making a major career move when she decided to leave Fox News to pursue a new role on competing network NBC. So she was probably shocked with Fox News quickly replaced her with Tucker Carlson—and ratings are skyrocketing.

“Fox News’s Tucker Carlson is nearly doubling the ratings of his predecessor, Megyn Kelly, when compared to the same time period last year, according to Nielsen Media Research,” The Hill reported. “’Tucker Carlson Tonight’ is up 95 percent in the 25- to 52-year-old demographic that advertisers covet most compared with the same period in 2016, when ‘The Kelly File’ occupied the 9 p.m. ET time slot. Carlson has averaged 775,000 viewers per night in the category, while Kelly averaged 398,000 during the same period, Jan. 11-22.”

Kelly’s problem is a common one, political media analyst Jack Safer notes.

“TV stars struggle to survive outside of the context in which they were nurtured,” Safer concluded. “The current network anchors—Scott Pelley, David Muir and Lester Holt—all benefited from the fact that they ripened their talents at their respective networks before they got their evening chairs. Viewers grew accustomed to their faces and their styles. As the history of broadcasting shows us, a single major defection by a popular anchor rarely improves that acquiring network’s ratings or public appeal.”

What do you think? Did NBC and Kelly both lose big on this one?