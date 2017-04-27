Megyn Kelly Reveals Herself… Look What She’s Doing Now

Ever since she left Fox News for NBC News in January, Megyn Kelly has spent the majority of her time out of her public eye. This past Tuesday, she was spotted at the Time 100 Gala party, just weeks before her show is set to go into production.

Daily Mail reported that Kelly attended the event with her husband Douglas Brunt. She was spotted taking selfies with Rupaul and Leslie Jones and socializing with Mia and Rowan Farrow.

The appearance comes shortly after an announcement that Kelly will begin work in May. Her Sunday night show is set to premiere in June.

“Kelly will become the anchor of a new one-hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues,” NBC said back in January. “The show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in the coming month. As part of the multi-year agreement, Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and will become an important contributor to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as the network’s political and special events coverage.”

