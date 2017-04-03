Megyn Kelly Had No Idea The Camera Were On When She Was…

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly was spotted snorkeling in Hawaii on Wednesday as she continued on her lavish vacation. Paparazzi snapped photographs of Kelly walking around in a bikini top and yoga pants on the excursion. After the couple packed up, they reportedly headed back to their oceanfront resort.

This comes just two months after Kelly broke her contract with Fox News to sign a contract with NBC.

She is set to host a 10 AM talk show that will not be affiliated with the Today Show, but a start date has not been set.

Kelly has a challenge ahead of her at NBC. She lost many of her conservative fans in her repeated attacks on Donald Trump and her abandonment of Fox News. But she has not yet been fully embraced by the mainstream media, who are put off by her conservative past.

She has a long road ahead to win back fans, so we hope she’s enjoying her vacation while it lasts.