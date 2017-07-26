Megyn Kelly Is Hit By The Worst News Of Her Career… It’s Over For Her

Since her Sunday night show in NBC premiered last month, Megyn Kelly’s ratings have plummeted week after week. This week, her numbers were worse than ever.

According to Breitbart, not even 3 million people tuned in to watch Kelly. She was only able to put 2.71 million total viewers, down from her previous low 3.1 million.

Kelly took the week of July 4 off and has been steadily dropping ever since. Her disastrous ratings have allegedly led some NBC executives to question whether it will even survive until the fall.

Kelly broke down in tears on her show last night when host Maria Menounos opened up about her brain tumor battle, touching on her mother’s struggle with cancer as well.

“I think that this was a gift because I needed to change my life. I needed to change the way – I did everything,” Menounos said. Later she started to cry as she talked about her mother, who is fighting the same type of brain cancer that Senator John McCain revealed he has been diagnosed with.

“I just hope that we can make her one of the long-term survivors. Because I’m worried about her,” Menounos told Kelly, who was fighting back tears at that point. “Nobody ever wants to lose their mom.”