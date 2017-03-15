Megyn Kelly Gets Made The Worst Mistake Of Her Life… It’s Really Over

When Megyn Kelly made the controversial announcement that she was leaving Fox News, many believed it would be the nail in the coffin for her career. The break up was a messy one—and whether or not Kelly is still under contract at Fox News is debatable.

In a statement, Fox News claimed it had released Kelly from the network on March 9—ahead of her contract—so she could get started at NBC News. In January, she announced she would be anchoring a daily morning show with the mainstream news outlet.

But Leslee Dart, her spokeswoman, said, “the terms of the termination are still being negotiated.”

NBC is still in limbo. While it has an agreement with a salary in the ballpark of the $15 million she was getting at Fox News, she doesn’t have a start date. The longer time drags on, the less relevant she is becoming. Her last on-air appearance was for Fox News in January.

Also concerning is the fact that an executive producer for her show has not been named.