Megyn Kelly Gets Brutal Slap In The Face… This Is Proof She Has Lost All Credibility

This week, Megyn Kelly sparked outrage by interviewing Infowars host Alex Jones, who once infamously stated that Handy Hook was a hoax. Now, at least one NBC affiliate decided not to air the controversial interview.

Daily Mail reported that NBC’s Connecticut station is refusing to air the segment. The decision was reportedly made after listening to concerns from employees, Sandy Hook families, and viewers.

Susan Tully, the general manager of WVIT, wrote that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was “understandably still so raw, we have decided not to air this week’s episode of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.”

She added that her fellow executives, “considered the deep emotions from the wounds of that day that have yet to heal.”

“NBC was scrambling to find a way out of this mess without having to back down and cancel Sunday’s episode of Megyn’s show,” a source said. “Megyn and her producers made numerous calls to the Sandy Hook families this week to ask them to appear on the show. Some refused because they didn’t think appearing on her show would do enough to counter Alex Jones’ ‘venom.’”