Megyn Kelly Gets Blind Sided With Trafic News, Fans Shocked

On Monday, Megyn Kelly stepped back into the spotlight for her first major appearance since joining NBC at the network’s upfront presentation. According to some sources, things didn’t appear to go very well for her there.

Kelly reportedly showed up to the event wearing a pair of ankle-strap designer sandals. The $785 pair of shoes appeared to be putting her feet in distress—to the point where her small toe did not appear to fit in the sandal.

Kelly appeared at the even with Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Matt Lauer, and Savannah Guthrie to share some new details about the two shows she was granted by the network. Her morning show will premiere in NBC’s 9 AM time slot in the fall, and her Sunday night show will premiere next month at 7 PM—meaning she will compete directly with 60 Minutes.

“What a great time to be at NBC,” Kelly told the crowd at the event. “I’m here! I’m psyched!”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Kelly will be heading to Russia to speak with President Vladimir Putin next month.

“Megyn Kelly of NBC News will moderate the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on stage with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin,” an NBC spokesperson said last week. “The conversation will cover a wide range of global political and economic topics, including international trade agreements, cyber-security, and the impact of rising military tensions.”

