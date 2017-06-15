Megyn Kelly Is Done… It’s All Coming Crashing Down For Her

With less than a month at NBC under her belt, it is already looking like Megyn Kelly’s days at the network could be numbered.

Last Sunday, her show “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” was beaten by a rerun of “60 Minutes” on CBS. Only 3.6 million watched Kelly’s show while 7.9 million turned in to watch the repeat programming for CBS. To make matters worse, Kelly’s A25-54 news demo viewership also dropped 33% from last week, from a 1.2 rating to a 0.8 rating.

This is particularly bad for Kelly as she’s desperately attempting to save her NBC career. Many have been calling for her to be fired for interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones last week. Jones believes the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax and in the days since Kelly released a preview of the interview, advertisers like JP Morgan Chase have pulled ads from her show. She has also been fired from her hosting gig at the Sandy Hook Promises Gala.

“As an advertiser, I’m repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why?” JP Morgan Chase’s chief marketing officer, Kristin Lemkau wrote on Twitter.

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” said Nicole Hockley, co-Founder and Managing Director of Sandy Hook Promise. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

What do you think? Did Kelly make a major mistake leaving Fox News?